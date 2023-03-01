Reckitt Benckiser FY Adj. Operating Profit Rises; LFL Net Revenue Up 7.6%

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) reported profit before income tax of 3.07 billion pounds for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 compared to a loss of 260 million pounds, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 325.7 pence compared to a loss of 8.8 pence, last year.

Adjusted operating profit was 3.44 billion pounds compared to 2.88 billion pounds, prior year, at an adjusted operating margin of 23.8%, 210bps higher than the prior year, or 90bps higher excluding IFCN China. The Group said the increase of 90 bps was principally driven by strong top line growth, strong productivity and positive mix. Adjusted EPS growth was 18.4% to 341.7 pence.

Net revenue was 14.45 billion pounds compared to 13.23 billion pounds, prior year. • Group LFL net revenue growth was 7.6%.

For 2023, the Group targets LFL net revenue growth of mid-single digits, excluding the lapping of a circa 2.5% impact of the competitor supply disruption in US Nutrition business in 2022. The Group expects adjusted operating margins to be in line with or slightly above 2022 levels when excluding the one-off benefit of circa 80bps in 2022 related to US Nutrition.

In the medium-term, as previously guided, the Group expects adjusted operating profit to grow ahead of net revenue growth, achieving mid-20s margins by the mid-2020s.

The Board recommended a final 2022 dividend of 110.3 pence. The ex-dividend date will be 6 April 2023 and the dividend will be paid on 24 May 2023 to shareholders on the register at the record date of 11 April 2023.

