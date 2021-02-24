Reckitt Benckiser FY Adj. Operating Profit Declines; LFL Net Revenue Up 11.8%

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) reported profit before income tax of 1.87 billion pounds for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020 compared to a loss of 2.11 billion pounds, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 159.3 pence compared to a loss of 393.0 pence. Group adjusted operating profit declined to 3.30 billion pounds from 3.37 billion pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 327.0 pence compared to 349.0 pence.

Fiscal 2020 net revenue was 13.99 billion pounds, a 11.8% growth on a LFL basis of which 9.6% was volume and 2.2% price/mix.

For 2021, the company expects: LFL revenue performance to be in the range of flat to up 2%; and an adjusted operating margin of broadly unchanged. Looking to the medium term, the company's outlook remains unchanged.

Reckitt Benckiser declared a full year dividend per share of 174.6 pence, unchanged on 2019 and in line with guidance.

