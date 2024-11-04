Reckitt Benckiser downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne downgraded Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of 5,300 GBp, down from 6,000 GBp. The firm sees a narrowed necrotizing enterocolitis litigigatiun valuation discount for the shares following Friday’s rally.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RBGLY:
- Abbott, Mead Johnson secure win in infant formula trial, Reuters reports
- Reckitt Benckiser price target lowered to 5,177 GBp from 5,200 GBp at Berenberg
- Reckitt Benckiser price target lowered to 5,780 GBp from 5,850 GBp at Barclays
- Reckitt Benckiser price target raised to 4,600 GBp at Morgan Stanley
- Reckitt Benckiser price target raised to 5,850 GBp from 5,815 GBp at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.