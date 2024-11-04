Reckitt Benckiser downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne downgraded Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of 5,300 GBp, down from 6,000 GBp. The firm sees a narrowed necrotizing enterocolitis litigigatiun valuation discount for the shares following Friday’s rally.

