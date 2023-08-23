News & Insights

Reckitt Benckiser CFO Jeff Carr To Retire In March 2024; Names Shannon Eisenhardt CFO

(RTTNews) - Nutrition products maker Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) said that its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director Jeff Carr, 61, will retire on 31 March 2024.

Reckitt noted that Shannon Eisenhardt will join the company on 17 October 2023, as Chief Financial Officer designate to succeed Jeff. Upon joining Shannon will also be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director.

Shannon Eisenhardt will join Reckitt from NIKE, Inc., where she currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of NIKE Consumer, Brand & Marketplace. Prior to taking on her current role, Shannon led Finance for NIKE North America and NIKE Emerging Markets. Before joining NIKE, Inc. in 2015, Shannon spent close to two decades at P&G in a range of finance roles working at corporate, country and regional levels.

