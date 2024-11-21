Reckitt Benckiser Buys Back Shares to Boost Capital

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.
Reckitt Benckiser Group has repurchased 146,000 of its ordinary shares to be held in treasury, as part of a strategy authorized by shareholders earlier this year. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 4,754.56 pence, impacting the total number of voting rights in the company to 688,393,884. This move reflects Reckitt’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.
