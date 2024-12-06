Reckitt Benckiser Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.
Reckitt Benckiser Group has repurchased 145,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging between 4,771 and 4,810 pence per share. This move increases the company’s treasury shares to nearly 49 million, while the total shares in circulation remain at over 687 million. Investors can use this updated figure for determining changes in their voting rights.
