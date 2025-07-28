Markets

Reckitt Benckiser Announces Commencement Of First Tranche Of 2025 Share Buyback Programme

July 28, 2025 — 02:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc said, in connection with 2025 share buyback, the first tranche of the Programme will commence on 28 July 2025 and is expected to end no later than 31 October 2025. The First Tranche will return up to 250 million pounds of capital to shareholders. All shares repurchased under the First Tranche will be cancelled.

Reckitt has entered into an agreement with RBC Europe Limited under which it has issued an instruction to RBC to manage the first tranche of the Programme.

