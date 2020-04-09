Reckitt Benckiser: Jeff Carr Assumes CFO Role - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) confirmed that Jeff Carr's appointment as Chief Financial Officer is effective on April 9. Adrian Hennah has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with immediate effect. Hennah will retire on 21 October 2020.

As CFO, Jeff will receive a salary of 680 thousand pounds. He will receive a pension allowance of 10% of salary, and other benefits in line with RB Policy. The Group noted that Hennah has not and will not receive any payment for loss of office as a Board Director.

