Reckitt beats estimates for third-quarter sales, raises forecast

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.Lbeat analysts' estimates for third-quarter sales on Tuesday, benefiting from increased sales of cold and flu remedies and price hikes, prompting it to raise its full-year forecast.

The Lysol cleaning products maker reported a surprise 3.3% rise in like-for-like sales for the third quarter, beating the 0.7% decline analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied consensus. The reported number and estimates excluded sales from its recently completed sale of its infant nutrition business in China.

The company also raised its full-year net revenue growth forecast to 1-3% from flat to up 2% earlier.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

