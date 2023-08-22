Reckitt appoints Nike executive as finance chief to replace Carr

Changes sourcing, adds details and background

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.L said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Jeff Carr will retire in March 2024 and be replaced by Nike's NKE.N Shannon Eisenhardt.

Eisenhardt is the finance chief of NIKE Consumer, Brand & Marketplace and has previously led the finance division for NIKE North America and NIKE Emerging Markets.

She spent nearly two decades at P&G PG.N in a range of finance roles, and will join Reckitt on Oct. 17 as CFO-designate.

Reckitt last month reported that sales volume fell 4.3% in the second quarter, while retaining its 2023 target range of 3% to 5% for group like-for-like net revenue growth.

Reckitt is one of the many packaged goods companies that struggled with higher input costs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg News had reported late on Tuesday that Carr, 61, would step down.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Maju Samuel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.