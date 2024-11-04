News & Insights

Stocks

Reckitt Announces Share Buyback, Influencing Stock Dynamics

November 04, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has repurchased 79,000 of its ordinary shares, paying an average price of 5,026.91 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with a total of 689,961,553 shares in issue. This transaction could influence Reckitt’s stock valuation and shareholder voting rights.

