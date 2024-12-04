Recharge Resources’ Promising Copper Project Update

Recharge Resources Ltd (TSE:RR) has released an update.

Recharge Resources Ltd. has announced promising exploration results from its Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project in British Columbia, revealing a high copper recovery rate of up to 96.9% from recent drilling. The metallurgical tests indicate strong potential for copper and molybdenum production, capturing the attention of investors in the mining sector.

