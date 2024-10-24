Recharge Metals Trading Halt for Key Announcement

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.

Recharge Metals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a project acquisition and capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or until trading resumes on 29 October 2024. This move could signal significant developments for the company, attracting the attention of investors.

