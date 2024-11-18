News & Insights

Recharge Metals Expands with Carter Uranium Acquisition

November 18, 2024 — 05:53 pm EST

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.

Recharge Metals Limited is making strategic moves in the uranium sector with their acquisition of the high-grade Carter Uranium Project in the USA. This project, located in a proven area, signals a significant expansion in their resource development strategy. Backed by a team of seasoned experts in geology and finance, Recharge Metals is poised to bolster its presence in the mining industry.

