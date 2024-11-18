Recharge Metals Expands with Carter Uranium Acquisition

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.
Recharge Metals Limited is making strategic moves in the uranium sector with their acquisition of the high-grade Carter Uranium Project in the USA. This project, located in a proven area, signals a significant expansion in their resource development strategy. Backed by a team of seasoned experts in geology and finance, Recharge Metals is poised to bolster its presence in the mining industry.
