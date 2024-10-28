Recharge Metals Announces Major Securities Issuance

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.

Recharge Metals Limited is set to issue a significant number of new securities, including 50 million performance rights across five tranches and 5 million unlisted options, as part of its expansion plans. Additionally, the company plans to release 116 million ordinary fully paid shares. These moves could potentially influence the company’s stock value and attract investors keen on growth opportunities in the metals sector.

