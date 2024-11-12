News & Insights

Recharge Metals Announces Director Departure

November 12, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.

Recharge Metals Limited announced that Amanda Burgess has ceased to be a director as of October 29, 2024. Burgess held 10,000 fully paid ordinary shares and various performance rights, alongside 272,500 shares through her superannuation fund. This change in the boardroom could have implications for the company’s strategic direction and stock performance.

