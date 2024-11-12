Recharge Metals Announces Director Departure

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.

Recharge Metals Limited announced that Amanda Burgess has ceased to be a director as of October 29, 2024. Burgess held 10,000 fully paid ordinary shares and various performance rights, alongside 272,500 shares through her superannuation fund. This change in the boardroom could have implications for the company’s strategic direction and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:REC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.