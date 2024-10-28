News & Insights

Stocks

Recharge Metals Acquires Carter Uranium Project in USA

October 28, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.

Recharge Metals Limited has announced a transformative acquisition of the Carter Uranium Project in Montana, USA, marking its entry into advanced uranium exploration. The project boasts significant historical resources at the Acadia and Mindy deposits, positioning Recharge strongly in a region known for uranium production. With plans to expand resources and the appointment of experienced geologist Ben Vallerine, the company aims to capitalize on the growing US nuclear market.

For further insights into AU:REC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.