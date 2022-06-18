Recession-Proof Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch

Are These The Best E-Commerce Stocks To Invest In Right Now?

For investors searching for the best stocks to buy today, e-commerce stocks could be worth considering. Sure, consumer prices may be gaining at faster-than-expected paces now. However, there remains some credibility to the e-commerce stocks bull theory in the stock market now. After all, e-commerce plays an important role in bringing goods to businesses and consumers globally over the web. All of which played an important role during the era of the pandemic. Even as the world looks to return to normalcy, most would already be accustomed to the conveniences of the e-commerce industry regardless. Because of this, investors may not want to discount the top e-commerce stocks around just yet.

At the same time, there is no shortage of exciting developments coming from the field now. Take the latest operational update from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) for example. On Thursday, the company launched its eBay Live service. According to eBay, this is a dedicated live shopping platform. This would bring a notable level of interactivity to the shopping experience for eBay. While it is mainly rolling out via a beta version this month, it would suggest that even the e-commerce scene is evolving.

Not to mention, e-commerce titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) would also be worth considering. This would be the case as its annual Prime Day sales will be kicking off on July 12. In short, this event is a big revenue driver for Amazon, as it often offers competing discounts to consumers. Last year, the total e-commerce sales during the two-day event topped $11 billion. After reading this far, you might be keen on e-commerce stocks yourself. In that case, here are three more to know in the stock market today.

E-Commerce Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] This Month

Alibaba

First up today we have the global tech company Alibaba. Alibaba is a retailer and wholesaler that offers online and mobile marketplaces. All in all, Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, and Digital Media & Entertainment are some of the company’s primary business segments. The Core Commerce segment consists of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. Meanwhile, the Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers a complete suite of cloud services.

Worth mentioning, BABA stock is in the spotlight on Friday following reports about its financial arm, Ant Group. In particular, China’s central bank has reportedly accepted Ant Group’s application to set up a financial holding company. This can be seen as a key step in revamping Jack Ma’s fintech business following the abrupt end of its $37 billion IPO back in 2020. Furthermore, the acceptance of Ant’s application shows that Chinese regulators might be easing the crackdown on China’s largest tech enterprises.

Last month, Alibaba released its March quarter financials report. Starting off, revenue for the quarter was $32.18 billion, an increase of 9% year-over-year. Additionally, the annual active consumers reached about 1.31 billion, an increase of 28.3 million since the last quarter. For a sense of scale, 1 billion of its consumers are based in China. Not to mention, its income from operations was $2.63 billion, better than its loss of operations from the same quarter of 2021. Given all this, would BABA stock be a buy now?

[Read More] 4 Top Cloud Computing Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Walmart

Walmart is an e-commerce company that operates its chain of hypermarkets and discount department stores. In fact, together with its e-commerce platform and over 10,000 stores, over 230 million customers and members visit the company’s omnichannel retail sites. On Thursday, the company announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Diving in, the two companies will make TV streaming the next e-commerce shopping destination. Walmart will become the exclusive retailer to enable streamers to purchase featured products fulfilled by Walmart directly on Roku. This unique partnership evolves shopping beyond the QR code and will change the way customers interact and shop TV and video content. The new experience offers product discovery with a seamless checkout experience, enabling purchase directly at the time of inspiration.

The pilot program will combine entertainment with the digital payments of commerce, unlocking an innovative and fun buying experience for customers that will no doubt continue to evolve. Viewers will only need to press the OK button on the remote on a shoppable ad and it will lead to checkout with payment details easily pre-populated from Roku Pay. OneView, Roku’s ad-buying platform for TV streaming, will have the exclusive capability to activate and measure these shoppable ads. Additionally, marketers will be able to use Roku Brand Studio to design custom creative and branded content built for TV streaming and shopping. With that being said, is ROKU stock worth adding to your portfolio?

[Read More] Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Communication Stocks To Watch

JD.com

JD.com is a Chinese e-commerce company with headquarters in Beijing. In fact, it is one of the largest business-to-customer online retailers in China by transaction volume and revenue. With its cutting-edge retail infrastructure, it seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want in any part of the world. Also, the company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands, and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

This past week, news broke that the company is exploring a possible expansion in the food delivery business, according to CEO Xin Lijun in an interview with Bloomberg. This would put JD.com in direct competition with Alibaba and Meituan, which are the main players in China’s food delivery business. With that, JD stock rose 8% on Friday’s opening bell.

Last month, the company also announced its first-quarter financials for 2022. Diving in, net revenues for the quarter was $37.8 billion, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Notably, its net service revenue was $5.6 billion, increasing by over 25% year-over-year. “JD.com’s robust supply chain capabilities and technology-driven operating efficiency underpinned our solid performance during the quarter as we continued to deliver healthy growth amidst a challenging external environment,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com. “More importantly, we are actively leveraging our core competencies to support local communities and enterprises in regions affected by the latest Omicron outbreak.” With this piece of information, is JD stock a buy in your opinion?

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.