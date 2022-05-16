Recession-Proof Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Retail Stocks To Know

Do You Have These Top Retail Stocks On Your Radar This Week?

As we begin another week of trading in the stock market, retail stocks appear to be in focus. Investors can expect plenty of action from the sector as Walmart, Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW), and many other consumer juggernauts are expected to report their earnings. In fact, Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) has already set the tone last week after announcing favorable first-quarter financials. The company reported a comparable retail sales growth of 23% year-over-year and a record high retail gross margin of 47.3%. Aside from that, April’s retail sales report is also scheduled to be released on Tuesday. Hence, it would not be surprising that investors are paying close attention to the retail sector this week.

Now that the world is returning to normalcy, many would expect retailers to see a strong rebound from their pandemic struggles. For instance, Seattle-based Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) recently announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of next year. The new store will be a mixed-use complex in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. It will be part of the heart of the area that features other top retailers such as LA Fitness, Regal Cinemas, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), and others. With all said and done, retail companies will likely stay relevant if they can keep up with the times. So, here are some of the top retail stocks in the stock market today worth checking out.

Retail Stocks To Watch This Week

Walmart

Walmart is among the top retail names in the stock market. Put simply, the company offers shopping opportunities in both retail stores and through e-commerce and provides access to its other service offerings. Moreover, the company often promotes its services at everyday low prices to attract the interest of consumers. Elsewhere, its International segment includes various formats that include supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce entities. Now, all eyes are on WMT stock ahead of its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, May 17.

Furthermore, the company has also been actively promoting its Walmart+ membership program. Late in April, Walmart announced that Walmart+ members will be eligible for lower fuel costs with a bigger discount per gallon at the pump at more than 14,000 fuel stations nationwide. With the addition of 12,000 Exxon and Mobil locations across the U.S., its members will save 10 cents per gallon at participating Exxon and Mobil locations. Also, Murphy and Walmart U.S. stations will offer a reduction of 5 to 10 cents per gallon. Considering these, would you be investing in WMT stock ahead of its earnings report?

Lululemon

Another top retail company to note right now is Lululemon. For those unaware, the company is a designer, distributor, and retailer of lifestyle-inspired athletic apparel and accessories. On a sense of scale, the company has approximately 575 stores in 17 countries around the globe. Most of its retail stores are either located in on-street locations, lifestyle centers, or within shopping malls. With that being said, Lululemon has been making several positive strides in the right direction over the past month. For starters, the company announced the nationwide expansion of lululemon Like New in April.

This marks the brand’s first trade-in and resale program that is now available to all guests across the U.S. The company plans to reinvest all of its profits to support the company’s commitment to making 100 percent of its products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030. On top of that, Lululemon also announced that it plans to double its 2021 revenue of $6.25 billion to $12.5 billion within the next five years. It believes that significant growth can be expected across key pillars such as product innovation, guest experience, and market expansion. For example, the company’s Power of Three x2 growth strategy plans to double men’s and digital revenues and quadruple international revenues relative to 2021. Given these plans, should investors be keeping a closer tab on LULU stock now?

Home Depot

Following that, let us have a look at the home improvement retailer, Home Depot. In detail, the company offers an assortment of building materials, lawn and garden products, decor products, home improvement products, and many more. Besides that, the company also provides several services such as home installation services, and tool and equipment rental. With approximately 2,300 stores throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world, the company is no stranger to most consumers. However, HD stock has been trading sideways over the past month. Investors are likely hoping that a strong earnings report on Tuesday may change the sentiment for the stock.

Earlier this month, Home Depot announced a partnership with Bonnie Plants and AmpleHarvest.org. For the uninitiated, Bonnie Plants is the largest grower of vegetables and herb plants for home gardens in the U.S. The collaboration aims to empower gardeners to grow and donate to local food pantries. So, gardeners can ensure they will have an abundance of amazing harvest by expanding their garden with the Bonnie Plants Harvest Select line that is available exclusively at Home Depot. It is also noteworthy that UBS recently set a price target of $360 on HD stock, representing an upside of about 20%. All things considered, would HD stock be worth watching right now?

Lastly, we have the shoes and apparel retailer to sum up the list, Foot Locker. In brief, the company uses its omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores. As such, it provides buy online and pickup-in-store services, order-in-store, as well as the growing trend of e-commerce. Well, some of its most notable brands include Eastbay, Footaction, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Sidestep.

Not long ago, the company and one of the leading sports brands in the world, Adidas, announced a new and enhanced partnership. This new collaboration will be built around product innovation, deeper consumer connectivity, and overall better experiences. Moving forward, Foot Locker will be the lead partner for Adidas in the basketball category. Additionally, the partnership will target over $2 billion in retail sales over the next three years. Given such exciting developments, do you think FL stock could see brighter days ahead soon?

