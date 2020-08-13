Recently-planted Argentine wheat punished by dryness -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A prolonged drought in some of Argentina's key agricultural areas has punished this season's wheat crop, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, adding that more than 99% of expected planting area for the 2020/21 crop had been sown.

The exchange kept its total planting area forecast steady at 6.5 million hectares.

"The drought is threatening wheat crop development and yields or earlier planted areas in the central and northern farm belt," the exchange said in it's weekly report.

In the north of the country, yield expectations have fallen week after week, according to exchange analysts.

"A similar situation is registered in the center-west part of the agricultural region. To the east, however, ground moisture levels are relatively stable," the report said.

On Wednesday, the Rosario grains exchange said in its monthly crop report that dryness in northern and western wheat growing areas of Argentina had slightly reduced planting area. The Rosario exchange nonetheless kept its 2020/21 wheat harvest estimate steady at 18 to 19 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)

