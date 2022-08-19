Recent uptick might appease Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) institutional owners after losing 82% over the past year

If you want to know who really controls Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 44% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Last week's US$17m market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 82% losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Curis, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGM:CRIS Ownership Breakdown August 19th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Curis?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Curis already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Curis, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:CRIS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 8.4% of Curis. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Maverick Capital, Ltd. with 8.4% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.0% and 4.6% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 22 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Curis

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Curis, Inc.. It seems the board members have no more than US$325k worth of shares in the US$116m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 41% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Curis. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 6.0% of Curis. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Curis has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

