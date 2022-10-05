Recent uptick might appease CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) institutional owners after losing 36% over the past year

Every investor in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 67% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 3.2% increase in share prices after a year of 36% losses as a sign that returns are likely to begin trending higher.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CRISPR Therapeutics. NasdaqGM:CRSP Ownership Breakdown October 5th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CRISPR Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CRISPR Therapeutics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CRISPR Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:CRSP Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CRISPR Therapeutics. ARK Investment Management LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. Capital Research and Management Company is the second largest shareholder owning 6.1% of common stock, and Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. holds about 5.9% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 21 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CRISPR Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$74m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand CRISPR Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with CRISPR Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

