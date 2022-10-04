Recent uptick might appease BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) institutional owners after losing 68% over the past year

To get a sense of who is truly in control of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 57% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors would appreciate the 7.5% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 68%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about BigCommerce Holdings. NasdaqGM:BIGC Ownership Breakdown October 4th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BigCommerce Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that BigCommerce Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see BigCommerce Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGM:BIGC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 15% of BigCommerce Holdings. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Darsana Capital Partners LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.5% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.3% of common stock, and Wadih Machaalani holds about 6.8% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Brent Bellm is the owner of 3.0% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 52% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of BigCommerce Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$1.1b, and insiders have US$138m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over BigCommerce Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - BigCommerce Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

