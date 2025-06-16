Recent Report Shows That Sen. Shelley M Capito Bought Up to $15K Worth of Alphabet Stock

An official report on June 13, 2025 reveals Senator Shelley M Capito's recent purchase of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction took place on May 8, 2025, as per the June filing.

At this time, Alphabet shares are trading up 0.7% at $175.88.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Shelley M Capito conducted 113 trades, totaling more than $183 thousand. The largest of these were in Duke Energy and Microsoft stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Target (NYSE:TGT): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Shelley M Capito's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-08 Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-29 Target TGT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-11 Nike NKE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-10 Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-26

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

