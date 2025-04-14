Recent Report Shows That Rep. Susie Lee Sold Up to $235K Worth of Full House Resorts Stock

Records from April 11, 2025 indicate that Representative Susie Lee of Nevada made a sale of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), valued between $39,011 and $235,000, with the transaction dated April 11, 2025 and filed in April.

As of now, Full House Resorts shares are trading up 1.61% at $3.15.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Susie Lee completed 95 stock transactions totaling more than $263 thousand. Booz Allen Hamilton and Churchill Downs stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Susie Lee's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Full House Resorts FLL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-03-28 Full House Resorts FLL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-03-20 Carnival CCL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-14 Century Casinos CNTY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-14 Golden Entertainment GDEN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-14

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FLL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Jan 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Jan 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform

