Recent Report Shows That Rep. Robert Bresnahan Bought Up to $165K Worth of Cadence Design Systems Stock

A April filing shows that Representative Robert Bresnahan reported a purchase in Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), valued between $11,011 and $165,000. The transaction date is listed as April 9, 2025, with the report published on April 9, 2025.

At present, Cadence Design Systems shares are trading down 3.53% at $255.31.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Robert Bresnahan conducted 283 trades, totaling more than $647 thousand. The largest of these were in Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Here's a summary of Robert Bresnahan's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Cadence Design Systems CDNS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-17 Intel INTC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-13 ServiceNow NOW STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-13 Broadcom AVGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-11 IBM IBM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-11

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

