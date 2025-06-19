Recent Report Shows That Rep. Kelly Morrison Sold Up to $290K Worth of Zebra Technologies Stock

June 18, 2025 records indicate that Representative Kelly Morrison filed a sale of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), valued between $31,017 and $290,000. According to the June filing, the transaction occurred on June 4, 2025.

Currently, Zebra Technologies shares are trading up 0.82% at $291.73.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Kelly Morrison conducted 62 trades, totaling more than $1.14 million. The largest of these were in Target and Meta Platforms stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Kelly Morrison's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Houlihan Lokey HLI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-04 Nike NKE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-04 Nike NKE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-04 ResMed RMD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-04 ResMed RMD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-04

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

