Is Recent IPO Stock Heartflow a Buy After a Director Scooped Up Shares Worth Over $1 Million?

Key Points

Director Jeffrey Lightcap acquired 40,000 shares at $26.34 per share for a total transaction value of $1,053,680 on Dec. 16, 2025.

The purchase increased direct holdings to 40,000 shares, representing 0.0470% of HeartFlow's outstanding shares post-transaction.

Mr. Lightcap's direct ownership is now 40,000 shares, while indirect holdings remain at 6,697,556 shares across three affiliated entities (HCPCIV 1, LLC; HealthCor Partners Fund II, L.P.; HealthCor Partners Fund, L.P.).

The transaction shifts Lightcap’s profile from exclusively indirect to a modest direct stake, with the majority of his capacity still tied to fund-controlled vehicles.

Jeffrey Lightcap, a member of the Board of Directors of HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL), acquired 40,000 common shares in an open-market transaction valued at $1,053,680 on Dec. 16, 2025; see SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 40,000 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 40,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,697,556 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($26.34); post-transaction value based on Dec. 16, 2025 market close price.

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Mr. Lightcap’s insider ownership structure?

This is the first reported direct holding by Mr. Lightcap, establishing a 40,000-share direct position while his substantial indirect exposure, managed via three investment vehicles, remains unchanged at 6,697,556 shares.

What is the relative size of this purchase versus Mr. Lightcap's total HeartFlow holdings?

The new direct stake represents approximately 0.59% of Mr. Lightcap’s combined direct and indirect HeartFlow holdings, underscoring that the majority of his exposure continues to be fund-based.

Are there derivative or administrative elements to this transaction?

This transaction is a straightforward open-market purchase with no derivative or option exercise component, and there are no shares reported as sold, gifted, or withheld.

What is the significance of the transaction in the context of available capacity?

Given Mr. Lightcap’s prior absence of direct shares and the persistence of large indirect holdings, the 40,000-share direct buy marks a shift in form rather than a material increase in overall HeartFlow exposure.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 12/16/25) $26.34 Market capitalization $2.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $161.88 million Net income (TTM) ($125.37 million)

Company snapshot

HeartFlow develops AI-driven, non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease, including the HeartFlow Platform for 3D heart modeling and blood flow analysis.

It operates a platform-based business model, providing software and analytics services to healthcare providers and institutions.

The company serves hospitals, cardiology clinics, and healthcare systems focused on cardiovascular care and patient management.

HeartFlow leverages advanced artificial intelligence and computational fluid dynamics to deliver precise, non-invasive cardiac diagnostics at scale. Its technology-driven approach addresses key limitations of traditional imaging, supporting improved patient outcomes and operational efficiencies for healthcare providers.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of direct shares in HeartFlow by Board of Directors member Jeffrey Lightcap suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the company. The buy came a day after shares hit a 52-week low of $25.38 on Dec. 15. This indicates Mr. Lightcap felt the stock was at a compelling price, and added directly-held shares to his substantial indirect holdings of 6.7 million shares.

HeartFlow went public on Aug. 8, and the share price climbed to a 52-week high of $41.22 in October. The company's revenue is growing rapidly. In the third quarter, sales rose 41% year over year to $46.3 million. HeartFlow forecasted 2025 full-year revenue to see around a 38% year-over-year increase to about $173 million.

While this performance is excellent, its Q3 net loss was $50.9 million compared to a loss of $19.1 million in the prior year. The substantial increase contributed to Wall Street's concerns about HeartFlow's financial health, causing shares to fall.

Mr. Lightcap's purchase suggests he feels confident in the company's future, and that may be warranted. However, since HeartFlow has only a short history as a public company, and therefore, limited financial performance to evaluate, investing in its stock at this time is risky, and only for investors who have a high risk tolerance.

Glossary

Open-market transaction: A purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private negotiation or pre-arranged deals.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally and registered in the individual's name, not through intermediaries or funds.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through investment vehicles, funds, or entities rather than directly by the individual.

Affiliated entities: Organizations or funds with a formal relationship to an individual, often used for investment or management purposes.

Insider ownership: The total shares held by a company's executives, directors, or major shareholders, both directly and indirectly.

Derivative: A financial contract whose value is based on the performance of an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Option exercise: The act of using the right to buy or sell shares at a set price under an options contract.

Withheld shares: Shares retained by a company or entity, often for tax or administrative purposes, instead of being delivered to the individual.

Computational fluid dynamics: The use of computer simulations to analyze and predict fluid flow, often applied in engineering and medical contexts.

Coronary artery disease: A condition where the heart's arteries become narrowed or blocked, reducing blood flow to the heart muscle.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.