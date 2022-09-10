Recent gains in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$511k, still down US$119k

Insiders who purchased US$511k worth of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 25% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$119k but in since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tandem Diabetes Care

The Executive VP & COO, David Berger, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$201k worth of shares at a price of US$65.00 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$55.98. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$511k for 7.00k shares. But insiders sold 3.50k shares worth US$244k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Tandem Diabetes Care insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:TNDM Insider Trading Volume September 10th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Tandem Diabetes Care insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Tandem Diabetes Care Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Tandem Diabetes Care insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Tandem Diabetes Care and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

