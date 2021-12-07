Recent gains in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$2.5m, still down US$862k

Insiders who purchased US$2.5m worth of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 7.6% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$862k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Signify Health

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Brandon Hull for US$334k worth of shares, at about US$24.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$14.43. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Signify Health insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SGFY Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Signify Health Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Signify Health insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that President Steven Senneff paid US$336k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Signify Health insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$149m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Signify Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Signify Health. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Signify Health. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Signify Health you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

