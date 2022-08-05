Recent gains in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$3.7m, still down US$1.6m

Insiders who bought US$3.7m worth of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 32% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$1.6m but in since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Precigen

The Executive Chairman Randal Kirk made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$3.75 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.12). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Precigen insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PGEN Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Does Precigen Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Precigen insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$49m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Precigen Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Precigen insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Precigen insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Precigen. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Precigen (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

