Recent gains in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$20m, still down US$8.5m

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$20m worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 28% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$8.5m since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Netflix

The Co-Founder Wilmot Hastings made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$20m worth of shares at a price of US$393 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$224). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Wilmot Hastings was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NFLX Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership of Netflix

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Netflix insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$1.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Netflix Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Netflix insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Netflix that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

