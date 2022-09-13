Recent gains in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$3.4m, still down US$70k

Insiders who bought US$3.4m worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 5.6% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$70k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

HubSpot Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Dharmesh Shah bought US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$350 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$333). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Dharmesh Shah was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:HUBS Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. HubSpot insiders own about US$783m worth of shares (which is 4.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HubSpot Insiders?

The fact that there have been no HubSpot insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, HubSpot insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for HubSpot that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

