Recent gains in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$3.0m, still down US$144k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$3.0m worth of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 3.9% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$144k but in since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Enviva Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President & Chairman John Keppler for US$995k worth of shares, at about US$61.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$61.82. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Enviva insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Enviva insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EVA Insider Trading Volume July 19th 2022

Enviva is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Enviva Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Enviva insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$2.7m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Enviva

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Enviva insiders own about US$183m worth of shares (which is 4.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enviva Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Enviva. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Enviva (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

