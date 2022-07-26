Recent gains in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$658k, still down US$548

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$658k worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 8.1% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$548 since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jeffrey Kip bought US$292k worth of shares at a price of US$29.25 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$26.85. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Berkshire Hills Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BHLB Insider Trading Volume July 26th 2022

Insiders At Berkshire Hills Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Berkshire Hills Bancorp over the last quarter. Insiders purchased US$39k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Berkshire Hills Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Berkshire Hills Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Berkshire Hills Bancorp (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

