Recent FOMC Reactions Have Favored NDX Option Sellers

FOMC announcements and the subsequent press conference practically put the financial world on hold eight times a year. Current derivative pricing has a 1% chance of a hike (yes, hike) this week which is basically no chance of a change in the target rate. Any volatility the market experiences Wednesday afternoon will likely come from the press conference.

Data Sources: Barchart and Author Calculations

Looking back at the last twelve FOMC announcements, shows a lot of muted reactions leading up to a 1.43% drop at the last meeting on March 18. The average move for the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) over the past twelve FOMC days is higher or lower by 0.83%. That figure is eleven basis points lower than the average move of +/-0.94% over all trading days covering the same period. There have been a few outliers, but recent FOMC days have been less volatile than non-FOMC days for equities as measured by NDX.

Option sellers have benefited from the quiet reaction from NDX in response to FOMC announcements. The chart below shows the 1-Day at-the-money (ATM) straddle on the close the day before and the settlement value on FOMC day.

Data Sources: Bloomberg and Author Calculations

On the chart above, the dark blue line represents the one-day straddle the day before and at settlement on FOMC day. The straddle overpriced the next day move nine of the last twelve FOMC announcements. This would result in a profit (excluding commissions, slippage, etc) of just over 233 points. Do note the left side of the graphic where the ATM straddle lost just over 600 points. Despite option sellers doing well on FOMC days, there are examples of catastrophes being short volatility on these days so any position should have some sort of protection against an outlier move. Most of the successful trades we will highlight from the last FOMC meeting have some sort of protection, with one exception.

Bull Put Spread

About 25 minutes before the close on the 17th, with NDX at 24,770 a trader sold the NDX Mar 18th 24400 Puts for 19.57 and purchased the 24380 Puts for 17.73. The result is a credit of 1.84 and a payoff on the close the next day that appears below.

Data Sources: Bloomberg and Author Calculations

NDX closed at 24,425 on the last FOMC day or down 1.43%. Despite this trade being a bullish structure, it still made a full profit of 1.84 per spread as the downside cushion was 1.49%. The worst-case scenario would be a loss of 18.16 if NDX had dropped 1.58% or more.

Bear Call Spreads

A little later there were two very similar bearish trades that were executed just after NDX closed at 24,780. The first sold the NDX Mar 18th 25210 Call for 0.71 and purchased the 25310 Call for 0.36, taking in a 0.35 credit. Note the dollar risk versus reward below.

Data Sources: Bloomberg and Author Calculations

The NDX close is not included in this payoff diagram, but this trade realized the full profit of 0.35 per spread. Note, a move of 2.10% or more to the upside would result in a loss of 99.65 per spread, a dollar risk versus reward that does not make a lot of sense, especially when 2.10% is not out of the question as far as an upside move goes.

A second similar trade sold the NDX Mar 18th 25200 Call for 0.91 and purchased the 25300 Calls for 0.36 taking in a credit of 0.55. Again, this trade was right after the equity market closed with NDX at 24,780. A payoff diagram, similar to the previous one appears below.

Data Sources: Bloomberg and Author Calculations

The dollar risk for this trade is a loss of 99.45 per spread if NDX rallies by 2.06% or more. The trade profited by 0.55 since NDX did not gain more than 1.67%. Both bear call spreads have very low rewards versus the potential dollar risk and are likely based on NDX not gaining more than 1.50% on FOMC day over recent history.

Short In-The-Money Call

A final trade that occurred just a minute before the market close was an uncovered seller of the NDX Mar 18th 24660 Call for 189.95. Selling a naked call just before an FOMC announcement can be a career ending trade; however, the market direction cooperated with this call sale.

Data Sources: Bloomberg and Author Calculations

This trade did have a bit of a cushion on the upside, making a partial profit if NDX was not higher by 0.28%. However, this trade is focused on a drop of 0.49% or more, which was easily exceeded on the last FOMC day resulting in a full profit of 189.95. Many traders do not have the ability to sell a call with no offsetting position, so we looked at the cost of the 25000 Call, which was 23.00 on close the day before FOMC. Adding that to this short call would limit losses, but also reduce the maximum gain to 166.95, still respectable and possibly a trade that would be easier to stomach if NDX rallied in response to the last FOMC announcement.