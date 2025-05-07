Recent Filing Shows That Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros Bought Over $106K Worth of Aris Water Solutions Stock

May 6, 2025 records indicate that Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros filed a purchase of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS), valued between $106,029 and $590,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on May 6, 2025.

Currently, Aris Water Solutions shares are trading down 19.53% at $20.48.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Gilbert Ray Cisneros completed 124 stock transactions totaling more than $2.24 million. Hawaiian Electric Indus and CACI International stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase PTC (NASDAQ:PTC): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Gilbert Ray Cisneros's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date GoDaddy GDDY STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-01 PTC PTC STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-04-01 WR Berkley WRB STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-01 Boeing BA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-31 Centene CNC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-31

To stay updated on Gilbert Ray Cisneros's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARIS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jan 2025 Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Outperform In-Line Jan 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ARIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.