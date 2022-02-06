Recent 9.1% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shareholders, they're still up 75% over 3 years

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last month. In contrast the stock has done reasonably well over three years. After all, the stock has performed better than the market (72%) over that time, over which it gained 75%.

While the stock has fallen 9.1% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Harmonic became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HLIT Earnings Per Share Growth February 6th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Harmonic has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Harmonic stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Harmonic shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 12%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Harmonic better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Harmonic that you should be aware of.

