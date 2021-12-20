Recent 8.7% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shareholders, they're still up 198% over 1 year

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 197% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 8.7%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Matador Resources went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:MTDR Earnings Per Share Growth December 20th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Matador Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Matador Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 198% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Matador Resources you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

