Recent 6.1% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shareholders, they're still up 373% over 1 year

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) share price down 10% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the spectacular share price rise we've seen over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 373% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up).

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 6.1%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Nam Tai Property grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 4,337% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NTP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Nam Tai Property shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 373% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Nam Tai Property (2 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

