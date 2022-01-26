Recent 5.9% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) shareholders, they're still up 75% over 3 years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) share price is up 73% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 61% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 5.9% in the last year , including dividends .

In light of the stock dropping 5.9% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

We don't think that HighPeak Energy's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:HPK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 26th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on HighPeak Energy

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that HighPeak Energy shareholders have gained 5.9% (in total) over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. But the three year TSR of 21% per year is even better. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for HighPeak Energy (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

HighPeak Energy is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.