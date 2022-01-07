Recent 5.8% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ:MGTX) shareholders, they're still up 106% over 3 years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) share price has flown 106% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 71% gain in the last three months.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.8%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

MeiraGTx Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years MeiraGTx Holdings saw its revenue grow at 67% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 27% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:MGTX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling MeiraGTx Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, MeiraGTx Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 30%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 27% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting MeiraGTx Holdings on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - MeiraGTx Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: MeiraGTx Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

