Recent 5.3% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) shareholders, they're still up 59% over 3 years

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shareholders have seen the share price descend 15% over the month. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling After all, the share price is up a market-beating 59% in that time.

While the stock has fallen 5.3% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Prestige Consumer Healthcare moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:PBH Earnings Per Share Growth September 2nd 2022

We know that Prestige Consumer Healthcare has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Prestige Consumer Healthcare shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 11% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 18%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 1.0% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Prestige Consumer Healthcare better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Prestige Consumer Healthcare has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

