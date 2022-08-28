Recent 5.1% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shareholders, they're still up 243% over 5 years

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 239% in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 48% decline over the last twelve months.

Although PAR Technology has shed US$53m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

PAR Technology isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, PAR Technology can boast revenue growth at a rate of 5.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. In comparison, the share price rise of 28% per year over the last half a decade is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about PAR Technology.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:PAR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 28th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling PAR Technology stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between PAR Technology's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. PAR Technology hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 243% exceeds its share price return of 239%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, PAR Technology shareholders did even worse, losing 48%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 28% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PAR Technology .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

