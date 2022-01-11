Recent 4.4% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) shareholders, they're still up 65% over 3 years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) share price is up 65% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 20% in the last year.

In light of the stock dropping 4.4% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

A Different Perspective

NasdaqCM:VRRM Earnings Per Share Growth January 11th 2022

Pleasingly, Verra Mobility's total shareholder return last year was 20%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 18% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Verra Mobility (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

