Recent 18% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shareholders, they're still up 173% over 5 years

It certainly might concern Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shareholders to see the share price down 38% in just 30 days. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. In fact, the share price is 173% higher today. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

In light of the stock dropping 18% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

Because Beam Global made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Beam Global saw its revenue grow at 20% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 22% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Beam Global worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BEEM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Beam Global stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Beam Global shareholders are down 25% for the year, but the market itself is up 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 22%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Beam Global you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

