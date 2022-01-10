Recent 13% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shareholders, they're still up 534% over 3 years

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last week. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 534% in that period. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While the stock has fallen 13% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Synaptics moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Synaptics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 142% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 36% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Synaptics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Synaptics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

