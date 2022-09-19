Recent 12% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shareholders, they're still up 395% over 3 years

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last month. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 395%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

In light of the stock dropping 12% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

Because Natuzzi made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Natuzzi has grown its revenue at 1.7% annually. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 70% each year over that time. A win is a win, even if the revenue growth doesn't really explain it, in our view). Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:NTZ Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Natuzzi's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Natuzzi shareholders are down 59% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Natuzzi better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Natuzzi , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

