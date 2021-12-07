Recent 11% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) shareholders, they're still up 56% over 3 years

While Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 30% in the last quarter. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 56% in three years isn't amazing.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Tattooed Chef isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years Tattooed Chef has grown its revenue at 44% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The stock is up 16% over that time - a decent but not impressive return. Generally, we'd expect a stronger share price, given the impressive revenue growth. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced, or its losses might worry the market. But if you're looking for growth stocks, there might be an opportunity here.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:TTCF Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Tattooed Chef stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Tattooed Chef shares, which cost holders 5.0%, while the market was up about 19%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 16% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Tattooed Chef that you should be aware of before investing here.

Tattooed Chef is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

