Recent 10% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders, they're still up 602% over 3 years

While BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 26% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 595% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

In light of the stock dropping 10% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

BioNTech became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how BioNTech has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at BioNTech's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered BioNTech's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. BioNTech hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 602% exceeds its share price return of 595%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for BioNTech shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 54%. The market shed around 24%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 91% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BioNTech .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

